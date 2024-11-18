ADVERTISEMENT
Video: Asante Kotoko fan cries bitterly after Nations FC defeat

Mandela Anuvabe

A fan of Asante Kotoko was filmed weeping uncontrollably after the team’s 2-0 defeat to Nations FC in the Ghana Premier League last evening at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

The supporter was captured on camera crying bitterly in disbelief as the Porcupine Warriors succumbed to a fourth consecutive loss to the newly promoted side.

He was sitting in the stands clad with the Kumasi-based club’s flag, as the tears rained down his cheeks.

Some fans in the stands tried to console the distraught middle-aged man, who simply couldn’t believe that his dear club had failed to win a game in four attempts.

One fan, standing behind the crying supporter, was using a handkerchief to dry his tears while another in a blue Asante Kotoko jersey sat beside him and wrapped his arms around him to calm him down.

When asked if he could explain the reason why he was crying, he couldn’t utter a single word as he shook his head in the negative.

Yesterday's defeat to Nations FC was the fourth defeat in a row that Doctor Prosper Nartey Ogum’s side has tasted.

Two first-half goals from Nafiu Sulemana and Faisal Charwetey gave the visiting team a two-goal lead which they were able to hold on to in the second half.

Kotoko have previously lost to Legon Cities, Heart of Lions, and Bechem United. They have scored only one goal in their last four games.

There’s pressure mounting on Ogum and his boys to turn the tide around as quickly as possible.

