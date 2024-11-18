Video: Asante Kotoko fan cries bitterly after Nations FC defeat

He was sitting in the stands clad with the Kumasi-based club’s flag, as the tears rained down his cheeks.

Some fans in the stands tried to console the distraught middle-aged man, who simply couldn’t believe that his dear club had failed to win a game in four attempts.

One fan, standing behind the crying supporter, was using a handkerchief to dry his tears while another in a blue Asante Kotoko jersey sat beside him and wrapped his arms around him to calm him down.

When asked if he could explain the reason why he was crying, he couldn’t utter a single word as he shook his head in the negative.

Asante Kotoko lose four on the bounce

Yesterday's defeat to Nations FC was the fourth defeat in a row that Doctor Prosper Nartey Ogum’s side has tasted.

Two first-half goals from Nafiu Sulemana and Faisal Charwetey gave the visiting team a two-goal lead which they were able to hold on to in the second half.

Kotoko have previously lost to Legon Cities, Heart of Lions, and Bechem United. They have scored only one goal in their last four games.