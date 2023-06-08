Berekum Chelsea promise to show no mercy to relegation-threatened Hearts of Oak

This is due to Hearts being plunged into a relegation fight following last week’s disappointing defeat to Real Tamale United (RTU).

The defeat saw the Phobians drop to 11th place on the league table with an appalling goal difference of negative five.

Hearts are also dangerously just three points above the relegation zone as the campaign heads into the final day.

The Phobians will face Berekum Chelsea in their ultimate game of the season and, should they lose, relegation could be on the cards, especially if results elsewhere do not favour them.

Chelsea striker Emmanuel Sarpong has warned that they will show no mercy to Hearts despite having nothing to gain from the encounter.

“I do not know where these speculations are coming from. I do not know how we will give the game to Hearts just because they are facing relegation,” he told Oyerepa FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“We started the league together so if you failed to do things right, I don’t think any club will play a match of convenience to save you.

“It doesn’t happen in the Ghana premier league. As a player, I do not care whether it is a big club or not, we are only going to play to the instructions of the coach and if that gets us the result we want, so be it. As the playing body, we are fully focused on our training to ensure we win the game.”