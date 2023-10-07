Dreams FC paired with Rivers United, Club Africain, APC Lobito in CAF Confeds Cup

Dreams FC defeated FC Milo in the first preliminary round before also beating FC Kallon 4-3 on aggregate to book their place in the group stages of the competition.

They will now have to navigate their way past Nigeria’s Rivers United, Tunisia’s Club Africain and Angola’s APC Lobito to reach the knockout phase.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC have also been paired in the same CAF Champions League group with Al Ahly, Young Africans and CR Belouizdad.

The Mauve and Yellow qualified for the group stage of the Champions League after beating Remo Stars and Horoya AC in the preliminary rounds.

Medeama have now been handed another tough hurdle in Group D and will have to better the aforementioned teams from Egypt, Tanzania and Algeria to reach the knockout stage of the competition.

See the full CAF Confederations Cup draw below:

GROUP A. Al Hilal Benghazi SuperSport United Future FC USM Alger

ADVERTISEMENT

GROUP B. Abu Salim SC Academie SOAR Sagrada Espéranca Zamalek SC

GROUP C. Academica do Lobito Dreams FC Club Africain Rivers United