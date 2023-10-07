ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  ghpl

Dreams FC paired with Rivers United, Club Africain, APC Lobito in CAF Confeds Cup

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian side Dreams FC have been drawn against Rivers United, Club Africain and APC Lobito in Group C of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Dreams FC paired with Rivers United, Club Africain, APC Lobito in CAF Confeds Cup
Dreams FC paired with Rivers United, Club Africain, APC Lobito in CAF Confeds Cup

The FA Cup holders were paired in the tricky group following a draw held by the continent’s football governing body on Friday.

Recommended articles

Dreams FC defeated FC Milo in the first preliminary round before also beating FC Kallon 4-3 on aggregate to book their place in the group stages of the competition.

They will now have to navigate their way past Nigeria’s Rivers United, Tunisia’s Club Africain and Angola’s APC Lobito to reach the knockout phase.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC have also been paired in the same CAF Champions League group with Al Ahly, Young Africans and CR Belouizdad.

The Mauve and Yellow qualified for the group stage of the Champions League after beating Remo Stars and Horoya AC in the preliminary rounds.

Medeama have now been handed another tough hurdle in Group D and will have to better the aforementioned teams from Egypt, Tanzania and Algeria to reach the knockout stage of the competition.

See the full CAF Confederations Cup draw below:

GROUP A. Al Hilal Benghazi SuperSport United Future FC USM Alger

ADVERTISEMENT

GROUP B. Abu Salim SC Academie SOAR Sagrada Espéranca Zamalek SC

GROUP C. Academica do Lobito Dreams FC Club Africain Rivers United

GROUP D. Sekhukhune United Stade Malien Diables Noirs RS Berkane

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Medeama to play CAF Champions League group stage games at new stadium

Medeama to play CAF Champions League group stage games at new stadium

Kurt Okraku re-elected for 2nd term as Ghana FA president

Breaking: Kurt Okraku re-elected for 2nd term as Ghana FA president

Asamoah Gyan’s manager Anim Addo loses GFA Executive Council position

Asamoah Gyan’s manager Anim Addo loses GFA Executive Council position

Medeama in CAF Champions League Group D with Al Ahly, Young Africans

Medeama in CAF Champions League Group D with Al Ahly, Young Africans