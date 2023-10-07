Dreams FC paired with Rivers United, Club Africain, APC Lobito in CAF Confeds Cup

The FA Cup holders were paired in the tricky group following a draw held by the continent’s football governing body on Friday.
Ghanaian side Dreams FC have been drawn against Rivers United, Club Africain and APC Lobito in Group C of the CAF Confederations Cup.
Dreams FC defeated FC Milo in the first preliminary round before also beating FC Kallon 4-3 on aggregate to book their place in the group stages of the competition.
They will now have to navigate their way past Nigeria’s Rivers United, Tunisia’s Club Africain and Angola’s APC Lobito to reach the knockout phase.
Meanwhile, Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC have also been paired in the same CAF Champions League group with Al Ahly, Young Africans and CR Belouizdad.
The Mauve and Yellow qualified for the group stage of the Champions League after beating Remo Stars and Horoya AC in the preliminary rounds.
Medeama have now been handed another tough hurdle in Group D and will have to better the aforementioned teams from Egypt, Tanzania and Algeria to reach the knockout stage of the competition.
See the full CAF Confederations Cup draw below:
GROUP A. Al Hilal Benghazi SuperSport United Future FC USM Alger
GROUP B. Abu Salim SC Academie SOAR Sagrada Espéranca Zamalek SC
GROUP C. Academica do Lobito Dreams FC Club Africain Rivers United
GROUP D. Sekhukhune United Stade Malien Diables Noirs RS Berkane
