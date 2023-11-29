Charles Taylor criticises Medeama for taking pictures with Al Ahly players after losing

Despite putting up a gallant performance in the first half, Medeama capitulated in the final 25 minutes against their Egyptian opponents.

Kahraba opened the scoring with a 66th-minute strike, before Hussein El Shahat and Salah Mohsen capped off the victory for Al Ahly.

In the aftermath of the game, however, footage emerged of some Medeama players smiling and posing for photos with Al Ahly’s players and Charles Taylor finds that to be wrong.

"It's in their heads that because they feel like, even if we lose by three, it's okay. That's how come they will finish the game and be taking pictures with the (Ahly) players,” he said on Angel FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“We have to condemn all of these things...What if they play with Ronaldo and the likes? Then I think they will take to their homes before the game."

He added: “Sometimes, they should be focused and think of how to beat them when they come here. They have looked down on themselves.

"Because you are playing against an African player that you are even better than but because they scored you three goals you want to take pictures with him. And they were rushing, everyone wanted to take a picture. Where they are, you have to always seek results at all costs, you don't play.”

Taylor was one of the most exciting talents in the Ghana Premier League from the late nineties to the early 2000s.

He was part of Hearts’ famous 64 Battalion that won the treble of league, FA Cup and CAF Champions League in 2000.

He later crossed carpets to play for Hearts’ bitter rivals Asante Kotoko, in what was a very controversial transfer move.