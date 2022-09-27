Kotoko are local champions – Charles Taylor fires GPL champions

However, the Kumasi-based side has made a poor start to the 2022/23 season, having exited the CAF Champions League at the hands of minnows RC Kadiogo.

Kotoko defeated the Burkinabe side 1-0 away but lost by the same scoreline at home, before suffering a penalty shootout defeat to the visitors.

Seydou Zerbo’s side also conceded a late goal to draw with rivals Hearts of Oak on Sunday despite dominating the game for large spells.

Fans of the club have been very critical of the referee who officiated the game following a series of controversial penalty calls that were denied.

Kotoko have also since petitioned the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association to take disciplinary actions against the referee.

Reacting to this, Taylor, who won the Ghana Premier League with Kotoko, slammed the club over their recent poor form.

“Asante Kotoko are local champions. They wasted the important penalties against Kadiogo. They should stop demanding penalties against Hearts of Oak, it's needless,” he said, as quoted by Angel FM.

Taylor was one of the most exciting talents in the Ghana Premier League from the late nineties to the early 2000s.

He was part of Hearts’ famous 64 Battalion that won the treble of league, FA Cup and CAF Champions League in 2000.

He later crossed carpets to play for Hearts’ bitter rivals Asante Kotoko, in what was a very controversial transfer move.