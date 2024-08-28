GFA warns betting companies against enlisting Ghana Premier League matches

He noted that although the GFA is opening to granting betting companies the right to enlist league matches, it must be done the legal way.

Pulse Ghana

“We have not licensed any betting company to take odds on our games. We are going to empower our legal department to confront this issue head-on. It is not okay for betting companies to feed on our football,” Okraku said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is time to say no to such companies. We are open to doing it the legal way. We will invite companies who want to partner with us to speak to us.”

Ghana Premier League lacking headline sponsor

Meanwhile, the Ghana Premier League is currently without a headline sponsor after betPawa pre-maturely abrogated its deal.

In August 2022, the GFA and betPawa signed a three-year contract worth $6 million to be disbursed across the period.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

This meant the Ghanaian topflight was supposed to get $2 million from betPawa in each of the years that the company would be sponsoring the league.

However, the Ghana Premier League is currently without a headline sponsor after betPawa abruptly announced an end to its headline sponsorship last November.

Meanwhile, allegations of match-fixing have also been rife in recent years following some high-profile scandals in the league.

During the 2020/21 season, the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA ruled that the high-scoring matchday 34 game between the Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies was fixed.

This followed Ashanti Gold’s emphatic 7-0 win over Allies at the Len Clay Stadium on the final day of that campaign, where the away side’s Hashmin Musah deliberately scored two own goals.

ADVERTISEMENT