GPL: Faisal Charwetey nets double as Nations FC thrash Vision FC 3-0

Charwetey scored two goals while Richard Danso added a third as Nations FC sealed victory to move up to fourth on the league table.

Nations FC enter top 4 race

The Abrankese-based club are now only five points behind leaders Bibiani Gold Stars, who also defeated sleeping giants Hearts of Oak.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Premier League received a huge boost last week when one of its products, Abdul Aziz Issah, was nominated for the 2024 Young Player of the Year award by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Issah was a standout performer last season after playing a key role in Ghanaian club Dreams FC’s journey to the semi-finals of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The teenager emerged as the top scorer in the continental competition after contributing four goals and two assists in 10 matches.

He was also instrumental in helping Dreams FC recover from their poor start in the Ghana Premier League to finish in ninth position.

Issah’s impressive performances saw him linked with several clubs in Ghana and across the continent but he ultimately chose Barcelona and will be playing in the reserve team this season.