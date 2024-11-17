GPL: Hearts of Oak defeat Karela to leapfrog Kotoko, extend winning streak to three

Hamzah Issah's first-half strike proved decisive for the Phobians. The forward capitalised on a well-timed pass to net the lone goal of the match, securing a vital three points for Hearts of Oak.

Despite Karela United’s spirited performance, they failed to pose significant threats to the Phobians’ goal. Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, executed their game plan effectively, maintaining their lead throughout the match.

The second half saw Hearts pushing for a second goal, but Karela’s defence held firm. Hearts’ tactical discipline ensured they denied Karela any clear-cut chances to equalise, wrapping up a hard-fought victory.

The victory propels Hearts of Oak into the top four of the league standings, leapfrogging their arch-rivals, Asante Kotoko, who have suffered an unprecedented four consecutive defeats this season.

What’s next for the Phobians?

With their newfound momentum, Hearts of Oak will aim to build on their winning streak as they set their sights on the league trophy. The win also adds excitement to the build-up for the highly anticipated Super Clash against Asante Kotoko.