ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  ghpl

GPL: Hearts of Oak defeat Karela to leapfrog Kotoko, extend winning streak to three

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Accra Hearts of Oak continued their impressive resurgence in the Ghana Premier League, defeating Karela United 1-0 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Accra Hearts of Oak vs Karela United
Accra Hearts of Oak vs Karela United

The win extends their winning streak to three matches, marking their best run this season under coach Aboubakar Ouattara.

Recommended articles

Hamzah Issah's first-half strike proved decisive for the Phobians. The forward capitalised on a well-timed pass to net the lone goal of the match, securing a vital three points for Hearts of Oak.

Despite Karela United’s spirited performance, they failed to pose significant threats to the Phobians’ goal. Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, executed their game plan effectively, maintaining their lead throughout the match.

The second half saw Hearts pushing for a second goal, but Karela’s defence held firm. Hearts’ tactical discipline ensured they denied Karela any clear-cut chances to equalise, wrapping up a hard-fought victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victory propels Hearts of Oak into the top four of the league standings, leapfrogging their arch-rivals, Asante Kotoko, who have suffered an unprecedented four consecutive defeats this season.

Hearts of Oak coach Ouattara and his players
Hearts of Oak coach Ouattara and his players Pulse Ghana

With their newfound momentum, Hearts of Oak will aim to build on their winning streak as they set their sights on the league trophy. The win also adds excitement to the build-up for the highly anticipated Super Clash against Asante Kotoko.

Fans of the Phobians are hopeful that their team's form under Aboubakar Ouattara signals a strong push for silverware this season. Could this be the year for Hearts of Oak to reclaim their dominance?

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT
2024 Elections Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
December 7, 2024
Election Day. Get Involved!

Trending

Hearts of Oak coach Ouattara and his players

Hearts of Oak will treat every game like a final - Coach Aboubakar Ouattara

Kotoko coach Proper Ogum

Kotoko coach says the team has to be clinical up front after the Bechem United loss

Prosper Ogum

GPL: 'Be patient with us; we will bounce back' – Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum tells the fans

Prosper Ogum

Stop coaching, go back to school and lecture —Sadick Adams fires coach Prosper Ogum