GPL: Hearts of Oak to face Gold Stars, Kotoko play away at Holy Stars – Matchweek 8 preview

Accra Hearts of Oak come into this match following a hard-fought draw against Dreams FC at the Tuba AstroTurf in matchweek 7. Before that, the Phobians secured their second win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Young Apostles. Led by Aboubakar Ouattara, Hearts of Oak will be hoping to secure another win as they host the league leaders, Bibiani Gold Stars.

Bibiani Gold Stars have been the team to beat this season, having won four games and drawn three without a single loss. In their previous match, they recorded a convincing 2-0 win over Aduana Stars at home. Coach Michael Osei’s side will be aiming to maintain their unbeaten streak and strengthen their title hopes with a victory over Hearts of Oak.

A win for Hearts of Oak could see them rise significantly in the league standings, while Bibiani Gold Stars will be keen to secure another win to keep their title aspirations on track.

Basake Holy Stars vs Asante Kotoko

Meanwhile, at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park, newly promoted Basake Holy Stars will host Asante Kotoko. Holy Stars currently sit 13th in the league and are seeking their second win of the season. They managed a 1-0 victory over Karela United but followed it up with a 0-2 loss to Nsoatreman United. A win against Kotoko could help the newcomers climb up the league standings.

Asante Kotoko, on the other hand, remain unbeaten this season and are second in the league with 14 points, having played one game fewer than their rivals. The Porcupine Warriors, under Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum, are poised to continue their strong run of form and will be aiming for another away win to keep the pressure on Bibiani Gold Stars at the top of the table.