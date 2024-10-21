‘Taking one point is better than zero’ – Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara

In a dramatic, non-stop, end-to-end encounter, Hearts of Oak’s Hamzah Issah had the first opportunity of the game, unleashing a powerful shot that narrowly missed the target.

However, clear-cut chances were few and far between for both teams in a cautious first half, which ended goalless. Despite their best efforts, neither side could find the back of the net in the second half.

Reacting to the draw against Dreams FC, Ouattara said he believed his side had done well by securing a point rather than returning empty-handed.

“The first half, we didn’t play badly, but unfortunately we lost possession a few times. In the second half, we didn’t create enough chances to score. I am both happy and not happy – it’s 50/50. Taking one point is better than none,” he said in a post-match interview.

Pulse Ghana

Hearts of Oak’s next match

Hearts of Oak will host Bibiani Gold Stars at the Legon Sports Stadium in matchweek eight. Ahead of the game, Ouattara has called on the fans to come out and support the team.

“We need the fans because they are the ones driving our performance. We are taking it match by match to improve and score goals.”

