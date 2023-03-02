Hearts of Oak fans threaten to chase Slavko Matic out ahead of Kotoko clash

Matic’s side has also won just one of their last five matches and were beaten by cross-city rivals Great Olympics in their last league game.

The inconsistency of the team, coupled with poor results, has put the Serbian coach under pressure, with some fans calling for his exit.

The PRO of the National Chapters Committee of Hearts, Kobby Jones, said they will prevent Matic from stepping on the touchline on Sunday.

“Some section of the supporters – whom I support because Matic is not doing well, want him out,” he said, as quoted by Joy Sports.

“If the management will not prevent him from being on the touchline [on Sunday], we will resist him because we believe he will not help us. We will do that.”

Speaking to Accra-based Asempa FM in a separate interview, Kobby Jones added, as quoted by Kickgh: “We will not allow Matic to lead Hearts of Oak to play against Asante Kotoko.

"He is from Serbia and if anything happens, he will leave but we will endure the pain. He has sacked all the senior players and now the team is failing to perform. We will not allow that to happen.”