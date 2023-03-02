ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  ghpl

Hearts of Oak fans threaten to chase Slavko Matic out ahead of Kotoko clash

Emmanuel Ayamga

Some fans of Hearts of Oak have vowed to chase out head coach Slavko Matic if he shows up on the touchline for Sunday’s Super Clash against rivals Asante Kotoko.

Hearts of Oak fans threaten to chase Slavko Matic out ahead of Kotoko clash
Hearts of Oak fans threaten to chase Slavko Matic out ahead of Kotoko clash

The Phobians have been enduring a poor run of form in recent weeks, which has seen them drop to sixth in the Ghana Premier League.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Matic’s side has also won just one of their last five matches and were beaten by cross-city rivals Great Olympics in their last league game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inconsistency of the team, coupled with poor results, has put the Serbian coach under pressure, with some fans calling for his exit.

The PRO of the National Chapters Committee of Hearts, Kobby Jones, said they will prevent Matic from stepping on the touchline on Sunday.

“Some section of the supporters – whom I support because Matic is not doing well, want him out,” he said, as quoted by Joy Sports.

“If the management will not prevent him from being on the touchline [on Sunday], we will resist him because we believe he will not help us. We will do that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Accra-based Asempa FM in a separate interview, Kobby Jones added, as quoted by Kickgh: “We will not allow Matic to lead Hearts of Oak to play against Asante Kotoko.

"He is from Serbia and if anything happens, he will leave but we will endure the pain. He has sacked all the senior players and now the team is failing to perform. We will not allow that to happen.”

Hearts will host Kotoko in the biggest fixture on the local calendar on Sunday, with the game also doubling as the President’s Cup.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Hearts of Oak fans threaten to chase Slavko Matic out ahead of Kotoko clash

    Hearts of Oak fans threaten to chase Slavko Matic out ahead of Kotoko clash

  • I couldn’t cheat nature after reducing my football age to 21 – Bobby Short

    I couldn’t cheat nature after reducing my football age to 21 – Bobby Short

  • Referees are destroying our football – Coach Sefa

    Referees are destroying our football – Coach Sefa

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

I couldn’t cheat nature after reducing my football age to 21 – Bobby Short

I couldn’t cheat nature after reducing my football age to 21 – Bobby Short

Referees are destroying our football – Coach Sefa

Referees are destroying our football – Coach Sefa

Hearts of Oak fans threaten to chase Slavko Matic out ahead of Kotoko clash

Hearts of Oak fans threaten to chase Slavko Matic out ahead of Kotoko clash

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe: Hearts of Oak is bigger than Asante Kotoko