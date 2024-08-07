Hearts of Oak offload Richard Attah, Salifu Ibrahim, 2 others

In the cases of goalkeeper Attah and midfielder Ibrahim, both of whom played key roles in the club’s league and FA Cup triumphs three years ago, they have been released.

Zakari’s contract has also been terminated by mutual consent, while Akukah has sealed a transfer to fellow top-flight side Dreams FC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Hearts coach Aboubakar Ouattara recently revealed that he is committed to building a team and, therefore, cannot guarantee any trophies next season.

The Ivorian manager joined the Phobians midway through the 2023/24 season but was unable to inspire a strong finish to the campaign.

Rather, Hearts laboured in the latter parts of the season and needed a win on the final day of the season against Bechem United to avoid the drop.

The Accra-based finished just one point above the relegation zone after winning only four out of their last 12 matches of the campaign.

Hearts coach aims to avoid relegation next season

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Phobians have begun recruiting players as they aim to strengthen their squad, Ouattara has stated fans should not be expecting them to win a trophy next season.

Pulse Ghana

According to the Ivorian, his main focus is to build a team that can compete and would not be involved in another relegation battle.

“We need to focus on stability and gradual improvement. I can't guarantee a trophy next season, but I am committed to building a team that can compete and stay clear of relegation,” he said, as quoted by Joy Sports.

"My target is to ensure we don't battle relegation next season. The supporters always want us to win, and any big team is expected to compete for trophies. But for now, our main focus is to build a solid team and avoid the relegation zone."

ADVERTISEMENT