Mbella’s monthly salary in Egypt is same as prize money for GPL champion – Nana Yaw Amponsah

Emmanuel Ayamga

The CEO of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, says the one-month salary of Franck Mbella Etouga at Egyptian side Al Masry is the same as the prize money given to the winner of the Ghana Premier League.

The football administrator was reacting to comments by Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, on the low patronage of the league.

As it stands, the champions of the Ghana Premier League earn GHc25,000, while the runner-up gets GHc15,000.

However, ttendances in the league have been very low this season, with last Sunday’s Super Clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko even recording a very low turnout.

The GFA boss recently suggested that Hearts and Kotoko had a bigger role to play in getting supporters to the stadium, insisting the fans belong to the clubs and not the GFA.

However, reacting to this in a series of posts on Twitter, Nana Yaw Amponsah refuted such claims and said even the biggest clubs in the country “can’t build heaven in hell.”

“Mbella’s 1month Salary = GPL Champion Prize Money,” the Kotoko CEO wrote on Twitter.

"In 2009 (14 years ago), GHALCA in collaboration with PLB and GFA held a seminar at the Accra Sports Stadium to ascertain why people were not attending league matches. I was invited by then GHALCA Administrative Manager Mr. Kurt Okraku as a Guest Speaker."

He added: "A committee was later formed to implement ideas put forward by all speakers. I’m sure President Kurt Okraku would be the right person to tell us where that committee report is and of course, has the power to implement the same now that he is GFA President."

"I bet you those ideas won’t cost $1m to implement. The integrity of sports hinges upon the uncertainty of results. Kotoko and Hearts cannot build a Heaven in Hell."

Hearts and Kotoko have both struggled for form this season, with the two teams sitting in fifth and fourth, respectively.

Emmanuel Ayamga
