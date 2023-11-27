Former Asante Kotoko captain passes away

Papa Arko was an influential figure at Kotoko in his prime and was part of the side that won the African Cup of Champions Clubs, now known as the CAF Champions League, in 1983.

He also lined up for the Black Stars, where he played in two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments.

Papa Arko is the third Kotoko legend to pass away this year following the deaths of Joe Debrah and Robert Eshun.

A statement from Kotoko said the club was devastated to hear of the demise of the legendary striker and extended its condolences to Papa Arko’s family.

"Everyone at Asante Kotoko is devastated by the news that our 1983 Champions League-winning Captain, Papa Arkoh, has passed away in Accra. Our thoughts are with his family and his former mates,” the club wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It’s been a tough period for Ghana football in recent months, with Raphael Dwamena also passing away earlier this month.

Dwamena tragically died at the age of 28 while featuring in a game between FK Egnatia and Partizani on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Play was stopped and the match was eventually suspended when Dwamena abruptly fell to the ground and fell unconscious.

His teammates quickly called for the medics to attend to him, but they were unable to resuscitate the former Red Bull Salzburg forward.