Samartex FC crowned Ghana Premier League champions

A first-half strike by Emmanuel Mamah was the difference between the two teams as the hosts clinched their first-ever title with two matches to spare.

Samartex went into Sunday’s game leading fellow title contenders Aduana Stars by six points and knowing that a win would see them win the league.

This was after Aduana fluffed their lines when they fell to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bechem United on Saturday.

By winning against Goldstars, Samartex moved nine points clear at the top, which now makes it mathematically impossible for Aduana and their other rivals to overtake them.

Amadu and his charges have, therefore, become the latest winners of the Ghana Premier League, having been promoted to the topflight just last season.

However, the coach has always been confident of scooping the title and said as far back as February: “As a young club, if we win the league that would be good for us, but we want to improve upon last season’s performance and even if we don’t win the league, we should be among the top four.”

Meanwhile, the bottom half of the table also remains keenly contested, with all the teams from ninth to 16th at risk of being relegated.

Hearts of Oak are the most surprising team in the relegation battle despite winning their game against Nations FC on Saturday.

The Phobians currently occupy the 12th position but are just two points ahead of 16th-placed Great Olympics, who also have a game in hand.