Video: See current state of Accra Sports Stadium pitch after hosting BHIM concert

But while the performances of the various artistes thrilled patrons, the pitch of the stadium ended up suffering for it.

Some videos that emerged after the BHIM concert showed bikers nonchalantly drifting on the pitch as the grass went off in devastating fashion.

The latest footage shows the pitch in a dilapidated state after hosting the concert, with the grass looking pale and grey.

The Accra Sports Stadium hosted its last football game on December 1, 2023, when the Black Queens played Namibia in a first-leg AFCON qualifier.

The National Sports Authority (NSA) later announced that it was closing down the stadium to football matches to rent it out for Christmas concerts instead.

A statement signed by the NSA’s Director General, Prof. Peter Twumasi, said the Accra Sports Stadium will not be available for football throughout the month of December.

“The National Sports Authority wishes to inform you about the unavailability of the Accra Sports Stadium in December for sporting purposes,” the statement said.

“By this letter, all the clubs who use the Accra Sports Stadium are entreated to use their alternative venues to honour their league matches in December.”