Negativity hurts Hearts of Oak’s sponsorship pull – Togbe Afede XIV

Speaking at Hearts’ annual general meeting on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, he called on all supporters to get behind the club.

“When you are a genuine supporter, you have to understand these things and keep supporting,” Togbe Afede XIV said, as quoted by Citi Sports.

“One of the biggest challenges of Accra Hearts of Oak is making sure the fans keep supporting because sometimes the negativity also hurts us”

“It hurts our ability to raise sponsorship and et cetera. Please let’s understand that football administration, coaching neither of them is an exact science.”

The Phobians won the Ghana Premier League in the 2020/21 season but have been disappointing in the campaigns that have followed.

Hearts finished sixth in the 2021/22 season and laboured to a 12th-place finish after struggling for much of last season.

