Defender Gideon Baah scored a late superb free-kick to give Honka a 1-0 win over Oulu in the Finnish Cup 1/16th stage clash.

The left back curled in a free kick from 20 yards to give the visitors the much-needed win which sealed progression to the next stage.

Baah is trying to get his career back after injuries plagued his stay at MLS side New York Red Bulls.

Honka finished on top of Group A and Oulu were also winners of Group C.