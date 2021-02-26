The games are scheduled for 13th and 20th March, 2021. whilst the final has been fixed for April 3.

The GOLDEN HOUR tournament is a FIFA 2v2 team competition where each team is represented by two players and coach.

Participants compete in a set of games on Play station consoles for a grand price.

Giiks Game City launches Golden Hour Esports tournament

Ten teams registered to participate following an open registration process, including one owned by a prominent international celebrity- Issiah “Triforce“ Johnson ( Guinness World Record holder for -The person to have placed first in the most midnight madness launches for video games, who has been at the front of the line for seven release day parties in New York, from 2004-2011).

Triforce joined the launch via video call from his base in Jamaica to share his thoughts on Esports globally and encouraged the teams, challenging them with “team work makes the dream work”.

Also on the video call was Atsu Sikanku, the International Representative of GGC based in Hull, England. He said “the team with the best team connections will win the tournament”

The highlight of the launch was the introduction of first and only female team coach, Dabi Diamond of Eze Gaming Hub. Key players to watch out include well known individuals in the gaming industry, Wondakid , Sulley ( team Empire Acadia), Apetor and Lukaku (team GL Legends) and Jookul ( team Falcon)

DRAW

Group A

Game Africa

Falcon

Ruutz

GL Legends

Team Alpha

Group B

Relentless Scorers

Eze Gaming Hub

Red Devils

Empire Acadia

A-team