GPL: Hearts of Oak beat Eleven Wonders to go top of the league

Latest Ghanaian Football News, Scores & Results
Accra Hearts of Oak have moved to the top of the Ghana Premier League table after defeating Techiman Eleven Wonders on Friday afternoon.
The Phobians recorded an important 1-0 win on the road, thanks to a first-half strike from Kwadwo Obeng Jnr.
This is the first time in five years that Hearts are occupying the top of the league, having struggled in recent years.
Samuel Boadu’s side was dominant in the first half and could have taken the lead in the opening 15 minutes.
Despite creating some chances, their attackers just couldn’t convert, while Eleven Wonders were also resolute in defence.
The deadlock was, however, broken in the 28th minute when Obeng Jnr scored from a goal-mouth scramble.
Despite an improved performance from the home side in the second half, the Phobians held on for a very important victory.
The result means Hearts have now moved to the top of the league table, although they would drop to second if rivals Asante Kotoko win against WAFA on Saturday.
