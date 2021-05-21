GPL: Hearts of Oak beat Eleven Wonders to go top of the league

This is the first time in five years that Hearts are occupying the top of the league, having struggled in recent years.

Samuel Boadu’s side was dominant in the first half and could have taken the lead in the opening 15 minutes.

Despite creating some chances, their attackers just couldn’t convert, while Eleven Wonders were also resolute in defence.

The deadlock was, however, broken in the 28th minute when Obeng Jnr scored from a goal-mouth scramble.

Despite an improved performance from the home side in the second half, the Phobians held on for a very important victory.