Bashiru’s early goal in the 27th-minute laid the platform for a dominant Karela United display that led to the second goal from Kwame Boateng on the stroke of full time.

This was their first win since the 2-0 home loss to Asante Kotoko on matchday 12.

Karela United enjoyed the lion’s share of possession, forcing Liberty Professionals to defend in most parts of the game.

The Scientific soccer lads who picked a rare win against AshantiGold on matchday 13 in Obuasi dropped points against Inter Allies ahead of this contest and deployed defensive tactics to salvage a point.

But that plan was thwarted by the brilliance of the Ayinase lads.

At the end of an exciting contest, goals from Umar Bashiru and Kwame Boateng ensure that the home side picked all the spoils.

The win gives Karela United a four-point lead at the top of the table with 28 points.

Great Olympics sit in second place with 24 points despite losing to Eleven Wonders on Sunday while Asante Kotoko sit in fourth place with 23 points with two games in hand.

Liberty Professionals have dropped into the relegation zone having amassed 15 points from 15 matches.