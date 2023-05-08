GPL: Kotoku Royals relegated with 4 games to go

Isaac Mensah and Michael Osei scored for Great Olympics in the 44th and 55th minutes, respectively.

Kotoku Royals needed a win to boost their survival hopes but the defeat meant it was all over for them in the Ghana top flight.

With four matches still to be played, the team is now 15 points adrift of safety on the table. Even if they win all their remaining matches, they will still finish at the bottom of the table.

The relegation of Kotoku Royals is a huge disappointment for the football community in the Eastern region, who had hoped to witness more of their local clubs play in the top flight after the club's promotion last season.

Recently the club blamed their poor form in the Premier League on the failed promises made to them by politicians.

Members of Parliament and Special Advisors to the President, including Honourable Yaw Osafo Marfo, Honourable Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and others, had promised to help them improve the Oda Sports Stadium to Premier League standards.

“When we qualified for Premier League, a section of Members of Parliament [mentioned names], [promised to help complete our stadium]," he told Radio Gold.

"They all met the team in Accra and had lunch with us then after that, they promised us that if it is only left with just a month to kick off the BetPawa Premier League, they will make sure that they will make the stadium to the standard of the Premier League level for us to play our matches at the Oda Sports Stadium."