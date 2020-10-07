Partey on Monday completed a sensational move from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal for 50 million euros.

The 27-year-old is reportedly going to receive 250,000 pounds every week which is a huge leap from his previous wages at the Madrid side.

After just a day following Party's move to Arsenal, the Sun UK which is one of the most authoritative news outlets in the UK in an article described the midfield enforcer as having obtained his riches after his poverty-stricken Ghanaian existence.

Renowned Ghanaian journalist Nana Aba Anamoah was the first to call out The Sun UK for describing Partey for having come from a poor family background.

Asamoah Gyan has also slammed the UK media house over their unfortunate comment about the former Atletico Madrid midfielder.

He fired off on Twitter:

This is all you know. Go check his statistics. He hasn’t even played his first game and look at the nonsense you doing. SMH.