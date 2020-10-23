Gyan has been linked with Legon Cities after his move to Asante Kotoko fell through and it seems a deal with the Accra based side will be completed after he was spotted in the private gym of the fitness trainer of the club as part of the series of training sessions to keep fit ahead of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.

The 35-year-old is currently a free agent after his contract with Indian outfit NorthEast United run out.

Gyan was earlier linked with Asante Kotoko and other African clubs. Negotiations started with the Porcupine Warriors, but it broke down after the former Sunderland striker reportedly demanded for GHC 500,000 as signing on fees.

Asamoah Gyan has spoken highly of the Ghana Premier League and confirmed his desire to return to the league which showcased his talent on the Ghanaian scene in 2003 during his days with Liberty Professionals.

He has however said that he will not play for any Ghanaian club for free, despite having already acquired a lot of riches in his football career.

Legon Cities started a good project since purchasing the club from former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi in 2019.

They signed ex-Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda and a host of high-profile names. A deal with Asamoah Gyan will add value to the team both on and off the field.

He has had an illustrious career at club level, having played for clubs such as Udinese, Rennes, Sunderland, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, etc.

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals.