The 20-year-old sustained injury after a collision with Liverpool midfielder Fabinho and was withdrawn after just six minutes into Ajax UEFA Champions League game against the Reds at the Johann Cruyff Arena on Wednesday night.

Mohammed underwent further examination and the Ajax Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam have taken to their Twitter handle to announce that the player has been ruled for the rest of the year..

It is understood that it is an injury to his meniscus in his right knee that requires surgery.

It is expected that he will no longer be available for play before the winter break.