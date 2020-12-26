The right-back, through the Tariq Lamptey Foundation, donated jerseys, football boots, and assorted drinks to the kids on Christmas Day.

In photos that have gone viral on social media, some of the kids are seen smiling as they were handed the boots.

Lamptey was born in England but has Ghanaian routes and is still eligible to play for the Black Stars.

The 20-year-old started his career at Premier League giants Chelsea before joining Brighton last summer.

The defender has been in imperious form this season, with reports suggesting some of Europe’s elite clubs are chasing his signature.

In recent months, Champions League holders Bayern Munich have been mooted as one of the teams looking to sign Lamptey.