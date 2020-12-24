Football is the passion of Ghana and it means so much to the Ghanaian populace and the joy of seeing the Black Stars excel brings a lot of nostalgic feeling to the West African country.

Ayew who is the skipper of the Black Stars and the deputy captain of Swansea City explained that wearing the jersey of the senior national male football team makes him feel like playing for the entire nation.

“In Ghana, it is very different,” he told Swansea City’s official website, when asked of how it is like to lead the Black Stars.

“You have to understand that people just want to touch you, to have a photograph with you because it means everything to them that they have one of their own succeeding.

“Football is what we Ghanaians love, so it’s normal that hundreds of people surround you because you’re a footballer that’s doing well in Europe. They look up to you, because you’re their pride.

“When we put on that Black Stars shirt, you are not playing for yourself–you are playing for a whole nation because you have to give the younger generation something to dream about and inspire them.

“Maybe it’s a little difficult for people over here to understand, but Ghanaian and African players have a lot of responsibility to inspire kids in our countries.”

The 31-year-old forward has registered four goals for the Black Stars in 2020, making him the top scoring player for the national team this year.

In all he has bagged 19 goals for the Black Stars and is the nation’s highest scoring player of all-time in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with nine goals.