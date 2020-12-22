Nana Aba stormed the training grounds of the ‘Wonder Club’ on Tuesday and donated various items to the playing body of the club.

READ MORE: Kevin-Prince Boateng and Melissa Satta marriage ends in divorce

She donated several bags of rice, bottles of drinks and water to the team

Accra Great Olympics took to their official Twitter handle and announced the presentation by the Diva.

"Like the wise men from the east, top fan @thenanaaba

"came by our training grounds with gold, frankincense and myrrh.

"She added rice and boxes of water too. Christmas treeHugging face".

Nana Aba Anamoah reacted to Gt. Olympics tweet by wishing the team Merry Christmas.

The news anchor of GHOne TV has associated herself with Great Olympics for some time now.

It would be recalled that she was appointed the club's head of marketing, sponsorship and branding in 2018 and is currently a member of the management team of the ‘Dade Boys’

Meanwhile Accra Great Olympics are in the form of their life this season, having won three, drawn one and lost one in six games and have a game in hand.

They have won back to back games: defeated Asante Kotoko in an outstanding game on Thursday, before edging WAFA on Sunday.

They have been tending on social media for a while now.

Accra Great Olympics have another test on their hand on Thursday 23rd December, 2020 the Accra Sports Stadium as they take on Ebusua Dwarfs in another outstanding league game.