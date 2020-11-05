Lamptey has had a good start to his Premier League career, having been one of the most promising stars in the English topflight league this season.

READ MORE: Jose Mourinho is the best manager I have worked under- Michael Essien

His performance has attracted much attention from the Ghana Football Association who have been keeping taps on him since July, 2020.

However, Brighton and Hove Albion full back who has already played for England at the youth level needs to undergo documentary switch in order to feature for Ghana.

President of the GFA says the association has started talks with the 20-year-old in its quest to persuade him to play for Ghana.

GFA President Kurt Okraku

"The national teams are for Ghanaians. It doesn't mean only those who reside in Ghana alone but for every Ghanaian across the world for which reason it will be suicidal for us not to search everywhere in the world to find the right talents for Ghana. If we find the talent and the coach is please we need to bring that talent," Okraku said

We are working closely at every big talent you may have seen on your screens and those you have not. But we must also understand the atmosphere around some of those players. Some are classified.

"Someone like Tariq Lamptey we have been speaking to his family to make sure that having identified him as a top talent we will bring him to represent our county. In the same vein, other people are also talking to him and his family to represent another country.

"It doesn't come so quick and easy. We are following every top Ghanaian talent you may have seen on your screens and those you may not have seen.

"I have not seen Jamie before but he's coming for us to take a go at him from close range so we are leaving no stone unturned.

"We have immediate battles to win and then of the future and we need to take care of both battles. And the players the coach believes will represent our interest for the immediate battle are the ones he's inviting."

Lamptey was born in Hillingdon, Greater London. Prior to his Chelsea career, Lamptey was playing grassroots football for his local side, Larkspur Rovers before joining the academy at the age of 8.

On 29 December 2019, Lamptey made his professional footballing debut away against Arsenal in the Premier League, replacing Fikayo Tomori in the 59th minute where he was a lively presence helping Chelsea come back from 1–0 down to win 2–1.