Haaland, Sancho score two each as Dortmund win German Cup final

Dortmund turned on the style at Berlin's Olympic Stadium, converting all of their three first-half shots on target to sweep Leipzig aside as Sancho netted twice either side of a superb Haaland goal.

Spain midfielder Dani Olmo pulled a goal back for Leipzig, before Haaland grabbed his second in the dying stages despite slipping as he connected.

Dortmund lifted the German Cup for the fifth time in the club's history.

Defeat in Berlin dashed Nagelsmann's hopes of winning the first senior title of his coaching career before leaving after two years coaching RB Leipzig to take the helm at Bayern Munich next season.

RB Leipzig, who were only founded in 2009, are also waiting for a first major title having also lost the 2019 German Cup final to Bayern.

Haaland returned to the Dortmund line-up after a leg injury kept him out of the two previous games, including Saturday's 3-2 home win over Leipzig in a dress rehearsal for the final.

Sancho, who also scored twice on Saturday, put Dortmund ahead with just five minutes gone.

After Dortmund captain Marco Reus robbed Kevin Kampl of possession, the ball was worked to the edge of the area, where Sancho curled his shot around Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham picked up the first booking when the 17-year-old lunged into a tackle on Kampl.

Dortmund converted their second shot on goal when Haaland made it 2-0 on 28 minutes.

He sprinted onto Reus' pass, beat Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano, who will follow Nagelsmann to Bayern next season, and curled his shot around Gulacsi.

It took Leipzig until seven minutes before half-time to create a clear chance when Haaland's Norway team-mate Alexander Sorloth fired into the side netting.

Sancho grabbed his second just before the half-time whistle when he tapped into an empty net from Reus' pass after Dortmund opened Leipzig's defence before the VAR confirmed there was no offside.

Leipzig were much improved in the second-half.

With his side 3-0 down at half-time, Nagelsmann swapped both forwards with Sorloth and South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan for Yussuf Poulsen and Christopher Nkunku, who made an immediate impact.

Just 25 seconds after the break, Nkunku's chip clipped Dortmund's crossbar from Amadou Haidara's cross while Poulsen fired two chances wide.

At the other end, Thorgan Hazard, a half-time replacement for Bellingham, squandered a chance to make it 4-0 with the goal at his mercy with an hour gone.

Olmo pulled a goal back on 71 minutes when he slotted home from the edge of the area.

Sancho squandered a late chance to claim his hat-trick when he waited a fraction too long after rounding Gulacsi and scuffed his shot before Haaland netted his second to send the title to Dortmund.