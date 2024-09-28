Habiba Sinare reveals reason for her divorce with Majeed Waris

In an interview with MzGee on Just Being Us, Habiba explained that this statement was a major factor in their marriage’s breakdown, despite them having a child together.

"I always say that my child was meant to come into the world. He asked me, ‘Why won’t you come back?’ I told him, 'I’m done. There’s nothing left. I don’t feel anything for you anymore. When I was leaving, he said he wouldn’t choose me over his family. That hurt me deeply.

“That sentence still echoes in my life. When he said that, I thought, ‘Wow, I wasn’t family after all.’ When you’re angry, you can say things that go too far. Sometimes you don’t mean them, but words are powerful. I’m someone who takes words seriously,” she stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Majeed Waris' divorce controversies

Waris and Habiba married in 2017 but divorced after just sixteen months. Reports suggested that Waris was denied access to his son by Habiba and that she had hidden herself from him for some time, leading to further controversies and their eventual divorce.

Pulse Ghana

Habiba Sinare is the daughter of Alhaji Sinare, a former NDC Member of Parliament for Central Ayawaso and Ghana’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, and she is also the niece of renowned actress Kalsoum Sinare.