Hajia Kande: Sulley Muntari’s mother passes on

The late Hajia Kande was very supportive of her sons, Sulley Muntari and Muniru Sulley, who are both footballers.

Several sports journalists took to social media to console the Muntari family following the death of their mother.

Angel TV’s Saddick Adams wrote on Twitter: “Condolences to Sulley Muntari and family on the loss of his mum Hajia Kande.”

Joy FM’s Gary Al-Smith also said: “Sad to hear of the passing of Sulley Muntari's mum. Condolences to the family.”

Meanwhile, the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) also condoled with the bereaved family.