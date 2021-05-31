RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Hajia Kande: Sulley Muntari’s mother passes on

Hajia Kande, the mother of former Ghana international Sulley Muntari, has reportedly passed away.

According to a report by Ghanasoccernet, she died on Sunday, May 30, 2021, after battling a short illness.

The late Hajia Kande was very supportive of her sons, Sulley Muntari and Muniru Sulley, who are both footballers.

Several sports journalists took to social media to console the Muntari family following the death of their mother.

Angel TV’s Saddick Adams wrote on Twitter: “Condolences to Sulley Muntari and family on the loss of his mum Hajia Kande.”

Joy FM’s Gary Al-Smith also said: “Sad to hear of the passing of Sulley Muntari's mum. Condolences to the family.”

Meanwhile, the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) also condoled with the bereaved family.

“The @PFAGofficial is saddened to hear of the passing of the mother of Sulley Muntari. We hold you close in our thoughts and hope you know you can lean on us for whatever you may need. Sincere condolences.”

