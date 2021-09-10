‘Hakim Ziyech loves my music’ – King Promise on hanging out with Chelsea star

It would be recalled that in July, Ziyech paid a surprise visit to King Promise in his studio in London.

The footballer joined the “Sisa” hit maker during a studio session as he jammed to the singer’s songs.

In a video posted by King Promise on Twitter, Ziyech was seen enjoying the music, before moving to select “CCTV” as his favourite song from the Ghanaian.

Speaking about his relationship with the Chelsea star, King Promise said the footballer loves his music.

“Yeah. [Ziyech] is my boy and he plays for Chelsea as well. I have a few football friends, a lot of them, maybe,” he told Citi FM.

“Ziyech is not even Ghanaian but he loves my music, he’s been to my sessions when I’m in the UK, he just comes to chill. It’s all good vibes I guess.”

King Promise also hanged out with fellow Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi when he visited Ghana in June.

Hudson-Odoi was welcomed at the airport by King Promise, who later shared a video of the pair having a good time in Ghana’s capital, Accra.