Hampden 'likely' to host fans at Euro 2020

Scotland are due to play two of their group matches against the Czech Republic and Croatia at Hampden in their first major international tournament for 23 years.

Croatia and the Czech Republic will also clash at Hampden before a last 16 tie on June 29.

"There are a number of scenarios UEFA, the SFA (Scottish Football Association) and the government are working on," Leitch told BBC Scotland.

"There are a variety of scenarios from basically zero to half the crowd, or even more than that. I think the most likely is somewhere between those two extremes by the time we get to June."

Under the British government's roadmap out of lockdown, up to 10,000 fans could be allowed to return to English stadiums by May 17 with restrictions on all social contact set to be lifted on June 21.