The Uruguay forward adopted “anti-fair play” means by stopping Dominic Adiyiah’s last-gasp goal-bound header with his hand.

While he was sent off for the incident and Ghana awarded a penalty, Asamoah Gyan missed from the spot.

The Black Stars went on to lose 4-2 on penalties, as the South Americans advanced to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Hans Adu Sarpei competing for the ball against Luis Suarez

Ten years after the incident, Sarpei admits he is still pained and said he can never forgive Suarez for what he did.

"I can't forgive him because it was not an accident,” the former Wolfsburg and Schalke defender told the BBC.

"He knows what he has done. We were crying and you see someone who has cheated us is celebrating. How can I forgive him? Never. Never ever."

The said game ended 1-1 after extra-time after goals from Sulley Muntari and Diego Forlan ensured both sides cancelled each other out.

However, misses from Dominic Adiyiah and John Mensah proved costly as Uruguay emerged victors in the ensuing penalty shootout.