‘Negotiations started from €1 million’ – Haruna Iddrisu reveals profit from Fatawu Issahaku’s sale

The Ghanaian teen sensation is said to have put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the Reds, which is reportedly worth in excess of £1.5 million.

Addressing Deputy Sports Minister nominee, Evans Bobie Opoku, during his vetting, Haruna Iddrisu said profit can be made from football if adequate investments are made.

Pulse Ghana

He used his own club as an example, citing the money made from the sale of Fatawu as one of the reasons why football needs to be developed in the country.

“When I started negotiation for Abdul Issahaku Fatawu’s move to abroad, it started from more than 1 million euros and this means if we get corporate sponsorships, we can do better,” the Tamale South MP said, as quoted by Footballghana.

“We need to do more to make our football attractive and by doing that we get more hands-on board to sponsor our football because on weekends, football is the business everywhere so I am pleading to the corporate world."

“I am doing Steadfast for the love of football and for the people of my home town,” Mr. Iddrisu added.

Pulse Ghana

Fatawu was initially headed for German side Bayer Leverkusen but the deal fell through at the last minute after the player’s handlers reportedly engaged other clubs.

According to a reports, Liverpool, after signing him, have decided to loan the winger out to Sporting Lisbon to afford him some game time.

Fatawu starred at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year as Ghana won the tournament in Mauritania.

The teenager was adjudged player of the tournament after scoring two goals as the Black Satellites won their fourth continental title.

He went on to make his senior debut in March when a second-string Ghana side played Uzbekistan in an international friendly.