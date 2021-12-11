The rivals played out a 1-1 draw in regulation time, with Hasaacas Ladies winning 5-4 in the ensuing penalty shootout.
Hasaacas Ladies bag 5th trophy of the year after winning First Lady's Cup
Ghana Women’s Premier League champions Hasaacas Ladies have won their fifth trophy of the year after beating Ampen Darkoa Ladies in the maiden edition of the First Lady’s Cup.
Sonia Opoku opened the scoring for Ampem Darkoa Ladies in the first half following a sustained period of dominance.
However, they could not hold on to the lead as Hasaacas Ladies returned strongly for the second half.
Having been on the front foot for a while, winger Jafaru Rahama struck to restore parity for Yusif Basigi’s side, who went on to win on penalties.
It has been a hugely successful year for Hasaacas Ladies, who have now won an unprecedented five trophies in 2021.
The Takoradi-based side had already won the Ghana Women’s Premier League, FA Cup, WAFU Zone B title and Ghana Super Cup.
Hasaacas Ladies also narrowly missed out on winning the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League, where they finished as runners-up to South African side Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies.
