Hasaacas Ladies bag 5th trophy of the year after winning First Lady's Cup

Sonia Opoku opened the scoring for Ampem Darkoa Ladies in the first half following a sustained period of dominance.

However, they could not hold on to the lead as Hasaacas Ladies returned strongly for the second half.

Having been on the front foot for a while, winger Jafaru Rahama struck to restore parity for Yusif Basigi’s side, who went on to win on penalties.

It has been a hugely successful year for Hasaacas Ladies, who have now won an unprecedented five trophies in 2021.

The Takoradi-based side had already won the Ghana Women’s Premier League, FA Cup, WAFU Zone B title and Ghana Super Cup.