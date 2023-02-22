ADVERTISEMENT
Hatayspor Director who was trapped under rubble with Atsu found dead

Emmanuel Ayamga

Hatayspor’s Sporting Director, Taner Savut, who was trapped under the rubble with Christian Atsu, has been confirmed dead after his lifeless body was retrieved.

Atsu was confirmed dead last Saturday after his body was pulled out of the rubble in the wake of the earthquake in Turkey.

This followed days of intense search following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria two weeks ago.

On Tuesday, Hatayspor released a statement announcing that Sporting Director Savut has also been found dead.

“We feel the deep sorrow of losing our Sporting Director Taner Savut. We will not forget you teacher Taner. Rest in heaven. You are always in our hearts,” the Turkish club wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Abedi Ayew Pele and his family visited the bereaved family and even donated some items to them.

More ex-players also went to their deceased colleague’s family home on Tuesday to commiserate with them.

Asamoah Gyan and Sulley Muntari were among a group of footballers who visited the family of the late Christian Atsu to commiserate with them.

Also present were ex-Black Stars players Baffour Gyan, Emmanuel Agyamang-Badu and Haminu Dramani.

Atsu’s mortal remains arrived in Ghana on Sunday evening, with a short ceremony held at the VIP lounge of the Kotoka International Airport to welcome the body.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
