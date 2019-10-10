Osei Palmer was disqualified from the impending Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential elections by the vetting committee because of issues of questionable integrity and for failing to pay the regulatory 10% transfer commission involving the sale of his player Joseph Paintsil: The former Tema Youth player was transferred to Hungarian side Ferencvaros on a loan deal before he completed a permanent deal with Swiss side Genk.

The bankroller of Tema Youth who feels victimised by the system filed for an appeal, but it has been thrown out by the FIFA Normalisation Committee on the grounds that he failed to meet the deadline.

Osei Palmer, on the contrary, has said his appeal was filed before the deadline.

In the heat of the disqualification of Osei Kwaku Palmer and subsequent rejection of his appeal, audio has surfaced that Dr. Kofi Amoah planned to disqualify Osei Palmer four months before the GAF vetting.

"Now this guy Palmer !! You signed an agreement in your signature on your club’s letterhead that you are about to transfer ! Sell some guy and whatever you gain you pay percentage to the FA. Which is in the regulations on that matter" Amoah told his friends in the media in the secret meeting.

"Wo woaton akwadaa wei 3 Million Fa 10% braaa so where is the integrity of entering into agreement an agreement which which the congress Ghana Football has so why are you not paying ?

"AND YOU WANT TO COME AND BECOME PRESIDENT I called him personally it was that time we wanted money ... Am going to take action."

Osei Kwaku Palmer has vowed to fight the case at FIFA and CAS who are the final arbiters in his quest for fairness.