Hearts, Kotoko missing as Chelsea, Man United lead as 2021 most followed clubs on Ghana Twitter

Chelsea and Manchester United had more followers and engagements than Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko on Ghana Twitter in 2021.

This is according to Twitter’s data analytics for 2021, which covers the period from January 1 to November 15.

The data shows that Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal are the three most followed football clubs in Ghana.

Even though Ghanaian giants Hearts and Kotoko are not represented, both clubs have upped their social media game in recent years.

Most Ghanaian clubs have begun being proactive in driving engagements with content on their various social media pages.

Meanwhile, social media influencer KalyJay has the most popular account on Ghana Twitter, according to Twitter’s data analytics for 2021.

The 24-year-old ranked first ahead of seasoned musicians like Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Stonwbwoy.

Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah came through as the number one woman when it came to the leading Ghanaian Twitter handles this year.

KalyJay, whose real name is Joshua Boye-Doe, is a recent graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).

Earlier this year, he was voted as the Twitter Influencer of the Year at the maiden edition of Pulse Influencer Awards.

He achieved this after beating off stiff competition from YouTuber and Twitter influencer Kwadwo Sheldon, and Twitter influencer Penelope.

