The Phobians will take on the Porcupine Warriors in the semi-finals of tier 1 of the Normalisation Committee’s Special Competition on Sunday.

Hearts of Oak in order not to be disrupted by family and friends as they take on their fiercest rivals have moved to a secret camp.

The venue for the secret camp according to Graphic Sports is at the newly-opened Virgin City Hotel which is situated off the Cape Coast-Twifo Praso road.

The source said the Phobians will train at the Amissano Catholic Seminary under the tutelage of Coach Kim Grant.

It is believed that the camping site was recommended by Coach Kim Grant who hails from Cape Coast and also served Ebusua Dwarfs and Elmina Sharks as a technical director before joining Hearts.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko have also pitched camp at Asante Mampong, which is at the outskirt of Kumasi to have the best of preparation devoid of any inconveniences ahead of the all-important clash

The winner of the tier one will secure Ghana’s ticket to the CAF Champions League next season.

AshGold will also face Karela at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium in the other semi-finals of tier 1.