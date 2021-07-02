Hearts of Oak denies construction of 5,000 seater capacity stadium at Pobiman

One of the reports said Hearts’ owner and majority shareholder Togbe Afede XIV was keen on financing the construction of a new stadium for the club.

However, reacting to this, the club in a statement urged its fans to ignore such false reports in the media.

Pulse Ghana

"The Management of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club Limited is by this statement passionately appealing to all to ignore the report on the above-mentioned headline as speculated by a section of the media,” a section of the statement said.

“We want to place on record that the story and the designs presented by the media are total fabrications and does not meet our designs and therefore should be seen as concocted."

The club, however, disclosed that plans are underway to construct a mini stadium at the Pobiman complex to be used for their friendly matches.

"The club has provision to construct a mini stadium to be used for our friendly games. Thus facility will also serve as home grounds for our junior teams, Auroras and Royals in their various competitions.

“Already, construction works are underway at the Pobiman site as the club hopes to complete the building of a hostel facility for the team.

"Currently, the Pobiman hostel facility to host the team and other staff is nearing completion. In due time, the construction of the club's ultra-modern edifice will also commence,” the statement added.