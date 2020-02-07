The Phobians have won just a game from four home league matches this season and have secured just four points from a possible 12.

They lost at home on matchday 1 against Berekum Chelsea, won against Ebusua Dwarfs, before they were edged by their bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko and on matchday 8 they were held to a goalless draw by AshGold

Hearts of Oak have never played four home league games and amassed just four points from a possible 12.

Hearts worst home run before this season had been five (5) points from a possible 12.

Meanwhile AshGold after holding Hearts of Oak to a goalless draw have gone four consecutive league games in Accra against the Phobians without a defeat (W1, D3). If the 1-3 win the Miners had over Hearts in Accra in the aborted 2018 Ghana Premier League is included then it will be five games without a win for Hearts against the Obuasi lads.

Hearts last defeated AshGold in Accra in 2014.