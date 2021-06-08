RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Hearts of Oak file protest against Olympics for fielding unqualified player in Mantse derby

Emmanuel Ayamga

Hearts of Oak have dragged Accra Great Olympics to the disciplinary committee of the GFA for allegedly fielding an unqualified player during Sunday’s Mantse derby.

The Phobains were held to a 1-1 draw by their city rivals following an entertaining match at the Accra Sports Stadium.

A stupendous long-range effort from Emmanuel Nettey was cancelled out by a great header from Maxwell Abbey Quaye as the game ended in a stalemate.

The result sent Hearts level on points with archrivals Asante Kotoko, although the Phobians still remain top of the league due to a superior goal difference.

However, the Accra giants have moved to file a protest against Olympics for allegedly fielding an unqualified player in the game.

Joy Sports reports that Hearts are accusing Olympics winger Joshua Kwame Rhule of not having the required certification for a change in name, therefore, making him ‘unqualified’ to feature for the Dade Boys.

“The player who now identifies himself as Joshua Kwame Rhule was christened, Mervyn Koomson, but has undergone a change of name on three different occasions – twice recognized in football,” the report said.

The player is said to have played for Division One side Santos during the 2016/17 season under the name Koomson Biney.

He is reported to have used the same name when he was on the books of Beninese side Dragons in the 2019/20 season.

However, upon being signed by Olympics for the second round of the ongoing Ghana Premier League, he was registered as Joshua Kwame Rhule.

Hearts believe the player breached Article 33 of the Ghana Football Association Premier League Regulations by failing to complete processes to obtain legal certification of his name change.

The Phobians are, therefore, seeking to have Olympics forfeit the point they got from Sunday’s game and, in turn, Hearts rewarded with three points and three goals.

Emmanuel Ayamga

