Hearts of Oak officially announce signing of Gladson Awako from Great Olympics

“The club is glad to announce the addition of Gladson Awako to the squad. Welcome to the Rainbow family,” Hearts said.

Awako has been one of the best players in the Ghana Premier League since returning to the domestic scene two years ago.

The 30-year-old joined Great Olympics in 2019 and was instrumental as they finished sixth in the 2020/21 season.

Over the weekend, Awako bade farewell to the Dade lads, insisting his two years with the club was incredible.

“It's with mixed emotions that I am writing this message. To everyone at Accra Great Olympics Football Club,” he wrote.

“The owner Mr Amakai who brought me here, to my teammates who helped me, to the staff who made my time here so easy and to all you fans who made me feel so special week in week out.

“It has been an incredible journey and it is with great sadness that I must say goodbye. I will miss you all and wish you the best of luck for the future. Thanks for everything.”

Awako is one of the most decorated active Ghanaian footballers, having won the U-20 FIFA World Cup, CAF Champions League, CAF Confederations Cup and the CAF Super Cup.