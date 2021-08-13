RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Hearts of Oak to be Ghana’s sole rep in Africa as Kotoko, Medeama pull out

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana Premier League champions Hearts of Oak will be the only club from Ghana to participate in CAF’s continental competitions next season.

This follows the decision by rivals Asante Kotoko and Medeama to turn down the opportunity to participate in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Hearts of Oak enjoyed an impressive 2020/21 season, which saw them win a historic double of league and FA Cup.

The Phobians ended their 12-year wait for a major trophy in style, thanks to the magic of manager Samuel Boadu.

For winning both the league and FA Cup, the champions have secure their place in next season’s CAF Champions League.

Co-finalists in the FA Cup, Medeama, were supposed to represent Ghana in the CAF Confederations Cup but the Tarkwah-based side has turned down the opportunity.

The only other team that was duly registered to participate in Africa’s second-tier inter-club competition was Kotoko, but the Porcupine Warriors have also opted against it.

Meanwhile, Hearts will be playing in the Champions League for the first time in a decade and a half, having last featured in the competition in 2006.

