Hearts of Oak to be Ghana’s sole rep in Africa as Kotoko, Medeama pull out

Hearts of Oak enjoyed an impressive 2020/21 season, which saw them win a historic double of league and FA Cup.

The Phobians ended their 12-year wait for a major trophy in style, thanks to the magic of manager Samuel Boadu.

For winning both the league and FA Cup, the champions have secure their place in next season’s CAF Champions League.

Co-finalists in the FA Cup, Medeama, were supposed to represent Ghana in the CAF Confederations Cup but the Tarkwah-based side has turned down the opportunity.

The only other team that was duly registered to participate in Africa’s second-tier inter-club competition was Kotoko, but the Porcupine Warriors have also opted against it.