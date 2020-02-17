Accra Hearts of Oak defeated Bechem United 3-2 to earn their second home league victory in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The Bechem lads broke the deadlock of the game through marksman Yaw Adu Kwabena from the spot-kick, but the Phobians drew level from Kofi Kordji’s penalty kick.

Bechem United restored their lead through skipper Hafiz Konkoni in the second, but Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed slotted home Manaf’s shot across the goal area to put the host on level pegging before Kodji rose to the occasion to score the winner from a powerful header in added time.

Hearts of Oak’s physically challenged fan Ataa Abbey after the game visited the dressing room of the Accra giants to speak the players.

The playing body as a sign of respect knelt before the Ataa Abbey and heard him out as he advised them.

Abbey who spoke in Ga told the team that they will win the Ghana Premier League this season, but they have to work very hard making it come through.

The 67-year-old has been in the news for the past few weeks after he was spotted waving hearts of oak flag on his way to the stadium in a wheelchair to watch his darling club face off against Asante Kotoko.

Ataa Abbey has been watching Hearts of Oak league games for the past five decades in his wheelchair.

A fan of Hearts of Oak touched by the love Abbey has for his darling club presented a brand new wheel chair to him, after Emmanuel Nettey, a midfielder of the Accra giants had presented a replica jersey of the club to the physically challenged fan of the club.