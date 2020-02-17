Accra Hearts of Oak defeated Bechem United 3-2 to earn their second home league victory in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The Bechem lads broke the deadlock of the game through marksman Yaw Adu Kwabena from the spot-kick, but the Phobians drew level from Kofi Kordji’s penalty kick.

Edward Odoom

Bechem United restored their lead through skipper Hafiz Konkoni in the second, but Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed slotted home Manaf’s shot across the goal area to put the host on level pegging before Kodji rose to the occasion to score the winner from a powerful header in added time.

Hearts of Oak coach Edward Nii Odoom has disclosed the strategy he mapped up which saw the 20 times champions of Ghana dominate their opponents in the second half.

“We saw that our opponents were not possessing the ball as we see. They were kicking the ball to our half, so we decided to push more men to join the attack,” He said at the post-match press conference.

Hearts of Oak are lying 7th on the league log with 15 points after ten games played.

Hearts of Oak next test is against Karela United at the Akoon Park at Tarkwa on Wednesday on matchday 11.