Camera who joined the Phobians in May last year from Sunshine Stars, made some appearances in the first half of the season, but it appears he couldn't hit the mark set by the Accra giants.

Hearts of Oak in a statement have indicated that they have terminated the appointment of Camara N'Guessan by mutual consent.

''The @HeartsOfOakGH management has mutually terminated the contract of midfielder Camara N'Guessan. We thank him for his professional conduct during his stay at the Club and wishes him well for the future.'' the statement on the club’s website reads:

N'Guessan managed just four league appearances due to the late arrival of his International Transfer Certificate.