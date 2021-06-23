Hearts vs Kotoko: Here are the outlets where fans can get advanced tickets to buy

With both teams deadlocked on 53 points, the upcoming matchday 31 clash has gained more significance in the title race.

Earlier in the week, the GFA announced that no tickets will be sold at the stadium on matchday, insisting the tickets will be sold in advance.

Pulse Ghana

In their latest statement, the Association has listed the outlets where fans can purchase their advanced tickets for the big game.

“The General public is hereby informed that tickets for the Ghana Premier League Matchweek 31 game between Accra Hearts of Oak SC and Asante Kotoko SC will go on sale on Friday, June 25, 2021,” a section of the statement said.

Meanwhile, the GFA revealed the prices of the tickets as Popular Stand - GHc30, Center Line, Osu- GHc50, Lower VIP - GHc 70 and Upper VIP - GHc100.

Below are the outlets where advanced tickets can be bought:

Hearts Secretariat, Asylum Down

2. Accra Sports Stadium

3. Nima Goil

4. Neoplan Station

5. Dansoman Goil

6. 37 Goil